Cyberattacks are a growing problem for the automotive industry – despite increased regulatory attention.

That’s one of the key takeaways from Israeli company Upstream Security’s 2025 Automotive & Smart Mobility Cybersecurity report, an annual overview that is now in its seventh year.

The report says the attacks are getting more serious. It found that in 2024, no fewer than 60% of the cybersecurity incidents in the sectors affected “thousands to millions” of assets, including vehicles, charging stations, smart mobility apps and connected devices.

Indeed, the potential for significant disruption was highlighted by the fact that what are considered “massive scale” incidents – each one impacting millions of vehicles – rose dramatically, from 5% of the total to an alarming 19%.

In total, Upstream recorded a total of 409 new incidents in 2024 – up from 295 in 2023 – taking the total number of documented cases since 2010 to 1877. This was attributed to a dramatic rise in ransomware attacks.

A breakdown of the incidents showed that 59% were data and privacy breaches; 55% affected services and business; 23% related to car systems and 21% were frauds. Other impacts included loss of control of cars; loss of location tracking; and allowing cars to be broken into. Telematics and application servers represent the most likely route of attack.

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.