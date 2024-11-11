Verizon, EchoStar, Ericsson and others push for more CBRS power

Some big 5G companies like Verizon, EchoStar and Ericsson want to increase the power of their transmissions in the 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum band. They argue doing so will make the band more useful by extending the geographic range of CBRS signals.

But higher power level limits could ruin the burgeoning cable and fixed wireless networks already operating in the band, according to a wide range of other companies.

“Higher base station power levels and increased in-band emissions would diminish CBRS from the innovation band it has become – and was intended to be – to just another swath of exclusive-use spectrum for macrocell deployments that would fit neatly into the portfolios of the largest mobile wireless carriers,” according to the NCTA, a trade association that represents some big cable companies like Charter Communications and Comcast.

Both Comcast and Charter have pledged to eventually use their extensive CBRS spectrum holdings to build small-scale 5G networks in support of their mobile services.

Others agree that higher power levels in the CBRS band would wreak havoc on existing CBRS users.

Fixed wireless frustrations

“Raising the maximum power level would substantially increase mutual interference,” wrote WISPA, a trade association representing some of the nation’s smaller fixed wireless Internet providers, in comments to the FCC.

“Tarana is concerned that the contemplated proposals related to a significant increase in base station power levels would fundamentally alter the shared spectrum nature of the CBRS band,” wrote Tarana Wireless, which has gained significant traction supplying hardware dedicated to fixed wireless networks across the globe.

Interestingly, Tarana disclosed that US operators have deployed over 90,000 Tarana radios in the CBRS band, “a number that is growing at an exponential rate,” according to the company.

“Such [power level] changes, if adopted, would likely impact critical services currently deployed in the band and stunt the growth of many existing and planned CBRS deployments, undermining significant capital infrastructure investment to date,” Tarana told the FCC. “More importantly, these changes would incentivize the deployment of lower capacity macrocellular network deployments, and smaller aggregate network investments by fewer participants.”

Turn up the power

The FCC is currently considering a range of changes to communication in the CBRS band, including higher power limits.

According to Verizon, raising CBRS power limits “is a key opportunity to help providers use CBRS spectrum more effectively and efficiently, delivering better services, improving connectivity, and closing the digital divide.”

