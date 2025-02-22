Intel, Qualcomm, PepsiCo, Infineon, Wiliot form Ambient IoT AllianceIntel, Qualcomm, PepsiCo, Infineon, Wiliot form Ambient IoT Alliance

The ambient Internet of Things Alliance is working to usher in a battery-free, scalable era of IoT, powered by ambient energy

February 22, 2025

As the ambient Internet of Things (IoT) emerges as a transformative technology, industry leaders have joined together to form the Ambient IoT Alliance (AIoTA), a global, cross-industry coalition dedicated to advancing and scaling the future ambient IoT ecosystem.

Founding members include Intel, PepsiCo, Qualcomm, Infineon Technologies, Atmosic, VusionGroup and Wiliot. The AIoTA plans to bring together companies that produce or use IoT tags, devices, networking middleware, applications and cloud services. 

Atmosic CEO David Su called ambient IoT “the key to sustainable IoT adoption.” 

“It allows us to rearchitect wireless tracking solutions to either use very little power or harvested energy, so everything can remain connected continuously and companies can operate at maximum efficiency,” Su said in the announcement.

Kamesh Medapalli, senior vice president of connected secure systems at Infineon Technologies, said ambient IoT is well aligned with Infineon’s strategic focus on IoT and energy leadership, as well as the company’s mission to drive digitalization and decarbonization. 

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.

