T-Mobile said it will launch its commercial SpaceX-powered satellite messaging services in July. And the company also said it will offer the service to AT&T and Verizon customers for $20 per month.

SpaceX's satellite messaging service uses cellular spectrum owned by T-Mobile but available across a wide range of phones, thereby making it accessible to a wide range of mobile customers regardless of which phone or carrier they have.

A T-Mobile representative explained that any unlocked phone with eSIM capabilities introduced in the last four years or so ought to work for T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon customers. Those customers will be able to register for T-Mobile's messaging service online and on T-Mobile's T-Life smartphone app.

However, in response to questions from Light Reading, the T-Mobile representative cautioned that T-Mobile's satellite messaging service will roll out to customers in groups, so AT&T and Verizon customers might have to wait "a bit" before they have access to SpaceX's satellites. But after they're accepted into the service, they'll be able to send and receive text messages through SpaceX's satellites in locations where they don't have cellular coverage. Messages in the service are sent and received just as they are today on standard terrestrial networks, and the offering will support group texts and message reactions.

Finally, T-Mobile also announced that its beta satellite messaging test is now free for everyone – T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon customers – until the commercial offering launches in July. Meaning, customers who register and receive access to T-Mobile's SpaceX beta service can immediately start using it for free until T-Mobile starts charging for the service in July.

"We're still in the early days – I don't want to overhype the experience during a beta test – but we're officially putting 'no bars' on notice," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a release. "Dead zones, your days are numbered at the Un-carrier."

T-Mobile said that, starting in July, its satellite messaging service will be free to T-Mobile customers on the operator's Go5G Next and Go 5G Business Next plans. Other T-Mobile customers can get the service for an extra $15/month per line. Customers who sign up for the beta through February can get a discount at $10/month.

To read the complete article, visit Light Reading.