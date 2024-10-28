Feds probe China-linked attacks on US telecom networks

Federal authorities said they are investigating China-linked attacks on U.S. telecom networks in the wake of reports that hackers conducted a broad espionage campaign, targeting senior elected officials and candidates.

“After the FBI identified specific malicious activity targeting the sector, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency immediately notified affected companies, rendered technical assistance, and rapidly shared information to assist other victims,” the agencies said in a joint statement Friday.

The U.S. government’s public acknowledgment of China-linked attacks on commercial telecommunications infrastructure adds intensity to an already sensitive and potentially highly consequential spree of attacks.

Lawmakers quickly responded to the reported attacks earlier this month after The Wall Street Journal linked a string of attacks on U.S. telecom networks to Salt Typhoon, a threat group linked to China’s government. Democratic and Republican lawmakers on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Communications and Technology Subcommittee sought details about the scope of the attacks and what information the nation state threat group accessed.

“Agencies across the U.S. government are collaborating to aggressively mitigate this threat and are coordinating with our industry partners to strengthen cyber defenses across the commercial communications sector,” the FBI and CISA said in the joint statement.

