Morgan O'Brien departs AnterixMorgan O'Brien departs Anterix

Veteran wireless industry executive Morgan O'Brien said he will retire from Anterix, to be replaced by Tom Kuhn.

January 16, 2025

1 Min Read

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) ("the Company") announced today utility industry veteran Tom Kuhn as Chairman of the Anterix Board of Directors, effective January 1st, as the end of 2024 marks the anticipated retirement of Morgan O'Brien as Executive Chairman of the Anterix Board after more than 12 years with the Company. O'Brien will continue as an advisor.

Kuhn has served on Anterix's Board of Directors since January 2024 and prior to that spent more than thirty years as President and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute ("EEI"), the trade association representing U.S. investor-owned electric utilities.

To read the complete article, visit Light Reading.

