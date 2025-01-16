Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) ("the Company") announced today utility industry veteran Tom Kuhn as Chairman of the Anterix Board of Directors, effective January 1st, as the end of 2024 marks the anticipated retirement of Morgan O'Brien as Executive Chairman of the Anterix Board after more than 12 years with the Company. O'Brien will continue as an advisor.

Kuhn has served on Anterix's Board of Directors since January 2024 and prior to that spent more than thirty years as President and CEO of the Edison Electric Institute ("EEI"), the trade association representing U.S. investor-owned electric utilities.

