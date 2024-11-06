Schneider Electric investigating cyber intrusion after threat actor gains access to platform

David Jones / Utility Dive

November 6, 2024

1 Min Read
Schneider Electric investigating cyber intrusion after threat actor gains access to platform

  • Schneider Electric on Monday said it is investigating a cyber incident following claims by a suspected threat actor that it had gained access to company data.

  • The incident involved “unauthorized access to one of our internal project execution tracking platforms, which is hosted within an isolated environment,” according to a spokesperson for the French multinational company. The firm has extensive operations in the U.S.

  • The company immediately mobilized its global incident response team and the spokesperson said the company’s products and services were not affected by the incident.

Dive Insight:

A threat group called Hellcat took credit for the Schneider Electric attack and claimed it had obtained 40 gigabytes of data. The group said it was able to gain access to the company’s Atlassian Jira environment.

Researchers at Kroll confirmed they were aware of the group Hellcat, but did not have any additional information on the group or the incident.

To read the complete article, visit Utility Dive.

 

About the Author

David Jones / Utility Dive

David Jones / Utility Dive

See more from David Jones / Utility Dive
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
911
California statewide deployment of NG911 ‘on hold’ pending project assessmentCalifornia statewide deployment of NG911 ‘on hold’ pending project assessment
byDonny Jackson
Nov 23, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulations
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to depart agency after Trump inaugurationFCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to depart agency after Trump inauguration
byDonny Jackson
Nov 22, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
AT&T to discontinue NB-IoT, but T-Mobile and Verizon keep the faithAT&T to discontinue NB-IoT, but T-Mobile and Verizon keep the faith
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Software
Microsoft unveils resiliency, security enhancements following July global IT outageMicrosoft unveils resiliency, security enhancements following July global IT outage
byDavid Jones / Cybersecurity Dive
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read