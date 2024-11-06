Schneider Electric investigating cyber intrusion after threat actor gains access to platform

Schneider Electric on Monday said it is investigating a cyber incident following claims by a suspected threat actor that it had gained access to company data.

The incident involved “unauthorized access to one of our internal project execution tracking platforms, which is hosted within an isolated environment,” according to a spokesperson for the French multinational company. The firm has extensive operations in the U.S.

The company immediately mobilized its global incident response team and the spokesperson said the company’s products and services were not affected by the incident.

Dive Insight:

A threat group called Hellcat took credit for the Schneider Electric attack and claimed it had obtained 40 gigabytes of data. The group said it was able to gain access to the company’s Atlassian Jira environment.

Researchers at Kroll confirmed they were aware of the group Hellcat, but did not have any additional information on the group or the incident.

