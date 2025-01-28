For $50, cyberattackers can use GhostGPT to write malicious codeFor $50, cyberattackers can use GhostGPT to write malicious code

Malware writing is only one of several malicious activities for which the new, uncensored generative AI chatbot can be used.

Jai Vijayan, Dark Reading

January 28, 2025

1 Min Read
Source: Owlie Productions via Shutterstock

A recently debuted AI chatbot dubbed GhostGPT has given aspiring and active cybercriminals a handy new tool for developing malware, carrying out business email compromise scams, and executing other illegal activities.

Like previous, similar chatbots like WormGPT, GhostGPT is an uncensored AI model, meaning it is tuned to bypass the usual security measures and ethical constraints available with mainstream AI systems such as ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot.

GenAI With No Guardrails: Uncensored Behavior

Bad actors can use GhostGPT to generate malicious code and to receive unfiltered responses to sensitive or harmful queries that traditional AI systems would typically block, Abnormal Security researchers said in a blog post this week.  

"GhostGPT is marketed for a range of malicious activities, including coding, malware creation, and exploit development," according to Abnormal. "It can also be used to write convincing emails for business email compromise (BEC) scams, making it a convenient tool for committing cybercrime." A test that the security vendor conducted of GhostGPT's text generation capabilities showed the AI model producing a very convincing Docusign phishing email, for example.

The security vendor first spotted GhostGPT for sale on a Telegram channel in mid-November. Since then, the rogue chatbot appears to have gained a lot of traction among cybercriminals, a researcher at Abnormal tells Dark Reading. The authors offer three pricing models for the large language model: $50 for one-week usage; $150 for one month and $300 for three months, says the researcher, who asked not to be named.

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.

About the Author

Jai Vijayan

Jai Vijayan

Dark Reading

See more from Jai Vijayan
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
Public Safety
FirstNet tops 6.7 million connections, 29.5K agencies, AT&T reportsFirstNet tops 6.7 million connections, 29.5K agencies, AT&T reports
byDonny Jackson
Jan 29, 2025
3 Min Read
thumbnail
AI & Analytics
Verizon banks on network, data center investments for an AI-everywhere futureVerizon banks on network, data center investments for an AI-everywhere future
byKelsey Kusterer Ziser
Jan 28, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Enterprise
Gopalan is the heir apparent to Sievert at T-MobileGopalan is the heir apparent to Sievert at T-Mobile
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Jan 28, 2025
1 Min Read
thumbnail
AI & Analytics
Why AIoT Is the next big thing: AI and IoT in harmonyWhy AIoT Is the next big thing: AI and IoT in harmony
Jan 27, 2025
2 Min Read