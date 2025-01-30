Firefighters have made significant progress in containing the California wildfires, and major wireless carriers have made strides in restoring connectivity to affected areas. The Hughes, Palisades and Eaton fires are all over 90% contained, according to The New York Times.

But, repairs to damaged network infrastructure such as fiber will take time. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon have deployed temporary mobile assets to fill in connectivity gaps and support affected residents and businesses.

Here's a look at the carriers' initial efforts to support network access. Read on for an update on how the networks are faring now and what resources are available to wildfire survivors.

Verizon

By January 13, Verizon had restored nearly "90% of the macro cell sites that were impacted by the wildfires, windstorms and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS)." Verizon said its network was only minimally impacted in the Pasadena and Altadena areas, and the network was not affected by the Hughes or Sepulveda Fires.

Verizon said it has continued deploying mobile assets and portable generators where needed and is also using satellite backhaul to fill in network coverage gaps. The operator deployed a temporary mobile cell site for the Palisades community after its macro cell site was destroyed by the fire. Verizon is also working with local partners and agencies to repair fiber burned during the Palisades fire.

Locals can continue to access charging and Wi-Fi stations at designated Verizon stores and shelters and at American Red Cross shelters.

Verizon has also extended the waiving of some service fees for residents in Southern California. Domestic call, text and data usage from January 18-February 28 is waived for postpaid consumer customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

The Verizon Foundation donated $1 million toward communities impacted by the wildfires, including $500,000 to the American Red Cross and $500,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD). The Verizon Foundation is also a FireAid benefit concert sponsor.

Spectrum has also donated $500,000 to the LAFD, American Red Cross Los Angeles Region and the California Fire Foundation. In addition, the service provider has contributed $1 million to small businesses in the area through the Spectrum Community Investment Loan Fund and $1 million in-kind PSA airtime for non-profits to support their wildfire relief efforts. Spectrum has opened over 35,000 out-of-home Wi-Fi access points available to the public for free.

AT&T

As of January 17, AT&T said its wireless network is operating at 99% of normal in the Greater Los Angeles area. By January 14, AT&T said that over 91% of its affected cell sites have been restored and of the home and Internet customers affected, more than 96% of their service has been restored.

