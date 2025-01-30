Conduent, a New Jersey-based government contractor that provides technology platforms to multiple social service agencies and transit systems across the U.S., confirmed Wednesday it was impacted by a cyberattack.

The incident first became public after Wisconsin officials reported delays in child support payments. Wisconsin was one of four states impacted by the outage.

A spokesperson for Conduent confirmed the disruption was due to a cyber incident, but did not elaborate on the details. Conduent did not provide any details about how the incident was initially discovered or a specific timeline about the response.

