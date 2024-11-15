FAA approves NY Power Authority drone use beyond line of sight

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has approved a plan from drone-flight management company Anra Technologies and the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to use Anra technology to enable beyond-visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations by NYPA’s drones.

John Yellig, IoT World Today

November 15, 2024

1 Min Read

The FAA Letter of Acceptance (LOA) allows Anra to deploy its strategic conflict detection and aggregated conformance monitoring services, collectively known as strategic coordination, with the power authority, which already uses Anra’s mission manager platform for its unmanned aircraft system (UAS) operations. The integration of the two would allow NYPA to fly drones beyond line of sight.

“This is a first-of-its-kind LOA,” said Amit Ganjoo, founder and CEO of Anra Technologies. “By using Anra’s strategic deconfliction services, NYPA not only demonstrates its forward-thinking approach but also prepares them for the FAA’s next drone rule that will include airspace management requirements.”

Anra’s technology draws on the company’s experience in the U.S. shared space Initiative, under which it already provides strategic-coordination services to entities flying in the same airspace, such as the Arlington police department and Manna Drone Delivery. 

To read the complete article and view a related video, visit IoT World Today.

 

About the Author

John Yellig

John Yellig

IoT World Today

See more from John Yellig
