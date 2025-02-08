This year’s Super Bowl matchup pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs and once again IoT and the intersection of emerging technologies are coming together to power the big event.

Super Bowl LIX is chock-full of technologies powering the game on and off the field from robotics and augmented reality to increased connectivity and wearable technology and everything in between, here’s a look:

Robotics, Augmented Reality Powered Broadcast

The Super Bowl is being broadcast on Fox. The network will have 149 cameras covering the game including 27 super slow-motion cameras, 24 robotic cameras, 23 high-resolution cameras, 14 cameras on the Tubi Red Carpet, 12 wireless cameras, 10 Cosm panamorphic cameras and seven augmented reality cameras.

The broadcast will also, for the first time, introduce its Super Slowmo/4K SkyCam for sweeping views of all the on-field action.

Increased Connectivity

Verizon has boosted its coverage from not only Caesars Superdome, but also from areas where fans will be gathering including Bourbon Street, the Convention Center, Louis Armstrong Airport, Smoothie King Arena and other area hotspots.

Verizon also teamed with local agencies to keep first responders connected throughout the event.

Verizon also rebuilt the system from the ground up, with more than 200 new small cells and hidden antennas that are there to stay.

The Superdome alone got some major upgrades including 509 5G Ultra-Wideband and 155 C-Band radios covering every seat, suite and concourse, mmWave technology for fast, smooth connections and real-time network adjustments with vRAN for peak performance.

