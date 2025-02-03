Two healthcare institutions, Frederick Health and New York Blood Center Enterprises (NYBCe), are grappling with disruptions from separate ransomware attacks they faced this past week.

Frederick Health posted an update to its website on Jan. 27 noting that it "recently identified a ransomware event" and is working to contain it with third-party cybersecurity experts to get its systems back online.

Though most of its facilities remain open and are still providing patient care, Frederick Health reported that its Village Laboratory is closed and that patients may experience some operational delays.

New York Blood Center Enterprises, a nonprofit made up of a collection of independent blood centers, first identified suspicious activity affecting its IT systems on Jan. 26. On Jan. 29, it alerted the public that it took its systems offline in an effort to contain the threat, which was attributed to a ransomware attack. NYBCe is working to restore its systems; however, it remains unclear when it will be fully operational again. The organization expects processing times for blood donations at its centers and offsite blood drives may take longer than usual.

Neither institutions has released any information regarding who breached them or if any information was stolen; no ransomware groups have yet to take responsibility for the attacks.

A Never-Ending List

Ransomware attacks have become a harsh reality in healthcare. Unlike other industrial sectors that face similar threats, it's not just reputational damage or financial strain — in the medical field it's patients' lives at stake.

According to a 2024 Microsoft study, nearly 400 US healthcare organizations were infected with ransomware, with the average reported payment as high as $4.4 million. The downtime these facilities experience while getting back on their feet can cost up to $900,000.

Healthcare institutions offer a plethora of information and data types, ranging from medical records to financial details, and a variety of personally identifiable information.

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.