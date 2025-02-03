Drone manufacturer gets FAA approval for operations over humans, moving vehiclesDrone manufacturer gets FAA approval for operations over humans, moving vehicles

Draganfly approved to fly its drones beyond standard operational restrictions

Liz Hughes, IoT World Today

February 3, 2025

1 Min Read
Source: Draganfly

Drone manufacturer Draganfly has received the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct operations over humans and moving vehicles for a route over Boston. 

The FAA waiver marks a significant milestone for the company, allowing it to conduct flights of its small, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) beyond standard operational restrictions. 

Under the waiver, Draganfly can fly its drones over individuals who are not directly part of the UAV operation and can conduct operations over moving traffic, which Draganfly said is critical for urban deployments. 

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.

About the Author

Liz Hughes

Liz Hughes

IoT World Today

See more from Liz Hughes
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
Critical Infrastructure
Healthcare sector charts 2 more ransomware attacksHealthcare sector charts 2 more ransomware attacks
byKristina Beek
Feb 3, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite Direct to Device
Verizon's 'Can you hear me now' guy returns – for satellitesVerizon's 'Can you hear me now' guy returns – for satellites
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Feb 3, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
LMR
UK Court of Appeal rules against Motorola Solutions, solidifies price controls on Airwave TETRA systemUK Court of Appeal rules against Motorola Solutions, solidifies price controls on Airwave TETRA system
byDonny Jackson
Feb 3, 2025
4 Min Read
thumbnail
911
House bill would renew FCC spectrum-auction authority, does not mention NG911 fundingHouse bill would renew FCC spectrum-auction authority, does not mention NG911 funding
byDonny Jackson
Jan 31, 2025
4 Min Read