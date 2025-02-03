Drone manufacturer Draganfly has received the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct operations over humans and moving vehicles for a route over Boston.

The FAA waiver marks a significant milestone for the company, allowing it to conduct flights of its small, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) beyond standard operational restrictions.

Under the waiver, Draganfly can fly its drones over individuals who are not directly part of the UAV operation and can conduct operations over moving traffic, which Draganfly said is critical for urban deployments.

