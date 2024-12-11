T-Mobile's direct-to-cell satellite constellation is ready to go

The puzzle pieces are coming together for T-Mobile to begin offering satellite connections to customers who wander outside of its cellular coverage areas. Questions remain, however, including how T-Mobile might roll out the service and what it might cost to use.

"The first Starlink satellite direct to cell phone constellation is now complete," SpaceX's Elon Musk wrote on social media. "This will enable unmodified cellphones to have Internet connectivity in remote areas. Bandwidth per beam is only ~10Mb, but future constellations will be much more capable."

Most direct-to-device (D2D) players like Starlink are promising text messaging services initially and more bandwidth-heavy applications, like voice and video, at some later date.

Musk, of course, is the world's richest person and the chief executive of rocket company SpaceX, which also operates the Starlink constellation of satellites. Starlink's constellation currently spans more than 6,000 satellites, but the company has been working to upgrade that constellation with newer, second-generation satellites that also support direct-to-cell connections.

Over the past year, SpaceX has launched around 320 cellular-capable Starlink satellites, according to SpaceNews. Now that constellation is ready to begin connecting to phones, according to SpaceX officials.

"Excited to turn on service in the US and other partner countries soon, providing peace of mind and emergency services wherever people may work, play, or travel," wrote SpaceX's Sara Spangelo on social media.

Regulatory approvals

As noted by Ars Technica, the FCC recently gave the regulatory green light to SpaceX's cellular ambitions. Specifically, Starlink received approval to provide Supplemental Coverage from Space (SCS) within the US via T-Mobile's 1910–1915MHz (Earth-to-space) and 1990–1995MHz (space-to-Earth) bands.

"We find that SpaceX and T-Mobile's SCS operations will yield many benefits, including an increase in access to emergency services in areas where consumers would otherwise not have the capability to access a terrestrial network to call or text 911," the FCC wrote.

The order also paves the way for Starlink to operate up to 7,500 second-generation satellites. But it does not take a stance on Starlink's request to expand its constellation with another 22,488 satellites.