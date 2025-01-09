Virginia to get world’s first commercial fusion power plant

The world’s first grid-scale commercial fusion power plant will be built at the James River Industrial Park in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

That’s according to a Dec. 17 announcement from Commonwealth Fusion Systems, one of the largest private fusion companies in the country.

The multibillion-dollar project is still nascent, however. A CFS spokesperson told Construction Dive that the firm has only just announced plans, and therefore has not selected any contractors nor determined a project timeline or size.

As part of the effort to build the plant, Devens, Massachusetts-based CFS reached an agreement with Dominion Energy Virginia — the current owner of the proposed site — to provide non-financial collaboration, to include development and technical expertise as well as leasing rights.

