Eutelsat discloses 48-hour outage on its OneWeb LEO constellation

Eutelsat Group rang in the new year with an extensive outage that began on the last day of 2024 and lasted two days.

Following requests for comment from Light Reading on December 31, Eutelsat finally replied this morning with the following:

"Eutelsat experienced a temporary, 48-hour outage on its OneWeb Low Orbit service, commencing on 31st December 2024," the prepared statement said.

"The root cause was identified as a software issue within the ground segment. Eutelsat was fully mobilized and worked with the vendor to restore full service while maintaining a constant dialogue with affected customers. The constellation is operating nominally once again."

A story in Space Intel Report on Thursday (January 2) said the outage was related to a software issue in which the ground network failed "to account for the fact that 2024 was a Leap Year."

A Light Reading source has said EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems is the software provider for terminals (modems) and hubs at Eutelsat's more than 20 ground stations.

