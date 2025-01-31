A bill that would renew the FCC’s spectrum-auction authority has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives, but the proposed language does not include federal funding to support deployment of next-generation 911 (NG911) technology.

Rep. Rick Allen last week introduced the “Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2025,” which would reinstate the FCC’s spectrum-auction authority—something Congress allowed to lapse in March 2023—and “seeks to ensure the efficient allocation of mid-band spectrum, according to a press release from Allen’s office.

“Wireless communications technology is a cornerstone of our strategic competition with China,” Allen said in a prepared statement. “If we hope to maintain our leadership and innovative edge on the world stage, we must continue to adapt and advance policies that expand commercial access to mid-band spectrum.

“As spectrum becomes more and more vital for the wireless services and devices we use today, this legislation is a tremendous return on investment for American taxpayers. I am proud to lead this much-needed effort to advance economic growth, promote wireless innovation, and protect our national-security interests.”

This bill mirrors the language of the Spectrum Pipeline Act introduced in the previous Congress by Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), according to Allen’s office.

Allen’s proposed legislation would require the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to identify at least 1,250 MHz of federal-use spectrum between 1.3 GHz and 13.2 GHz that can be reallocated to non-federal use or shared use within two years of the bill being enacted. NTIA would be required to identify a total of 2,500 MHz of such spectrum within five years of enactment.

The FCC then would be required to auction at least 1,250 MHz of spectrum for “full-power commercial licensed use,” including 600 MHz that would have to be auctioned within three years of the bill’s enactment. The remaining spectrum would be auctioned withing six years of the legislation becoming law.

Proceeds from the FCC spectrum auctions would be used to cover 110% of the “federal relocation or sharing costs.”

Conspicuously absent from the auction-proceeds language is any mention of mention of using the spectrum-auction proceeds to fund the transition of 911 centers nationwide from legacy systems to IP-based NG911 technologies—something former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed three years ago. In the past, cost estimates for such federal funding ranged from $10 billion to $20 billion.

Beltway and public-safety sources have said that there was bipartisan support on Capitol Hill for federal NG911 funding at such levels two years ago, and public-safety representatives continue to advocate for such support. But many believe it could be more difficult to convince Congress today, for a variety of reasons.

Some sources have noted that the Republican-led House and Senate are expected to be more fiscally conservative even with existing federal programs, much less an initiative associated with 911, which historically has been funded at the state and local levels.

Others have questioned the operational benefits of migrating from aging legacy 911 systems to NG911. NG911 leverages an IP-based platform that can integrate and leverage modern technologies that can provide better location information of emergency callers, as well as provide native support of text, photo, data and video information.

However, there has been considerable debate about the value of such a transition. Many industry and public-safety sources have noted that cloud-based solutions from vendors like RapidSOS, RapidDeploy, Carbyne and a host of others—both new and established 911 companies—already provide much of the operational functionality promised by NG911 technology, albeit outside the core legacy 911 system.

NG911 proponents cite advantages that a native NG911 system can provide, including more direct oversight by the 911 center, as well as enhanced network resilience and the potential for greater control over aspects like cybersecurity.

One problem for NG911 is that some of the highest-profile deployments have encountered significant challenges. The most notable example of this is in California, where the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) had hoped to upgrade all of the state’s approximately 440 public-safety answering points (PSAPs) to NG911 technology.

But after several years of effort and more than $400 million spent, only 22 California PSAPs have completed the NG911 transition to date, and the deployment was halted formally last November. Walter “Budge” Currier—one of the most outspoken proponents of NG911—departed Cal OES in August.

In addition, recent reports by Candice Nguyen and other members of an NBC Bay Area team have raised questions whether the NG911 technology that has been deployed in PSAPs already is working properly. This reporting also has highlighted other issues, including whether the state 911 board was properly informed of system-performance and personnel issues.

Members of the California 911 Advisory Board in November vowed to address these issues during a special meeting that was scheduled for Jan. 16. However, that meeting was postponed “to maintain focus and support” on the response to the massive wildfires in the Los Angeles area. The special meeting has not be rescheduled as of this posting, but the 911 Advisory Board is expected to conduct its regular quarterly meeting within the next three weeks.

Most Beltway and public-safety sources interviewed by Urgent Communications were noncommittal about the impact that the Cal OES NG911 deployment struggles would have on efforts to secure federal NG911 funding, particularly when complete details surrounding the matter have not been released officially. However, all agreed with one source, who said, “It certainly doesn’t help.”