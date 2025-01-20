Driverless Tesla rival takes to the air to avoid potholesDriverless Tesla rival takes to the air to avoid potholes

China’s U9 electric supercar pitched as a high-end alternative to Tesla

Chuck Martin, IoT World Today

January 20, 2025

1 Min Read

We know that potholes are a major problem in some parts of the world – to the extent that in the United Kingdom autonomous vehicles are being developed to fill them in.

But what if you could simply eliminate the threat of pothole damage by owning a driverless car that leaps over them?

If an amazing new promo video is to be believed, that appears to be the extraordinary solution offered by the U9, an electric supercar that costs around $230,000 in China and is sold by BYD under the Yangwang brand, which is being pitched as a high-end alternative to Tesla.

Under normal circumstances, the U9’s credentials are impressive enough. With around 1,287 hp at its disposal via four electric motors, it is predictably fast, dispatching 0-62 mph in around two seconds and reaching a top speed of 243 mph.

But as the video – labeled by BYD as a Driverless Consecutive Leaping Test – shows, the U9 clearly has more to its armory than merely devastating pace, putting a new spin on the concept of a “flying car.”

On a runway at Datong in the northern province of Shanxi, its first challenge is to negotiate a daunting looking water-filled pothole (measuring 19 feet wide and 8 feet long).

To read the complete article, visit loT World Today.

About the Author

Chuck Martin

Chuck Martin

IoT World Today

See more from Chuck Martin
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
Critical Infrastructure
LA fires damage power, sewer and water infrastructureLA fires damage power, sewer and water infrastructure
byJulie Strupp / Smart Cities Dive
Jan 21, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite Direct to Device
Skylo: Emergency D2D services today, 'essential' and 'enhanced' services to followSkylo: Emergency D2D services today, 'essential' and 'enhanced' services to follow
byJeff Baumgartner
Jan 21, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Public Safety
FirstNet Authority board Chair Keisha Lance Bottoms to resign ahead of Trump inaugurationFirstNet Authority board Chair Keisha Lance Bottoms to resign ahead of Trump inauguration
byDonny Jackson
Jan 18, 2025
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Government
CISA clocked Salt Typhoon in federal networks before telecom intrusionsCISA clocked Salt Typhoon in federal networks before telecom intrusions
by Matt Kapko / Cybersecurity Dive
Jan 17, 2025
1 Min Read