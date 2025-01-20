We know that potholes are a major problem in some parts of the world – to the extent that in the United Kingdom autonomous vehicles are being developed to fill them in.

But what if you could simply eliminate the threat of pothole damage by owning a driverless car that leaps over them?

If an amazing new promo video is to be believed, that appears to be the extraordinary solution offered by the U9, an electric supercar that costs around $230,000 in China and is sold by BYD under the Yangwang brand, which is being pitched as a high-end alternative to Tesla.

Under normal circumstances, the U9’s credentials are impressive enough. With around 1,287 hp at its disposal via four electric motors, it is predictably fast, dispatching 0-62 mph in around two seconds and reaching a top speed of 243 mph.

But as the video – labeled by BYD as a Driverless Consecutive Leaping Test – shows, the U9 clearly has more to its armory than merely devastating pace, putting a new spin on the concept of a “flying car.”

On a runway at Datong in the northern province of Shanxi, its first challenge is to negotiate a daunting looking water-filled pothole (measuring 19 feet wide and 8 feet long).

