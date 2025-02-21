In just one month, we’ll gather back in Las Vegas to kick off IWCE 2025, the flagship event for the North American critical-communications community. With a lineup of more than 150 power sessions and panel discussions distributed across five tracks, this year’s IWCE event promises to be a hub of information, innovation, and collaboration.

IWCE has become a key meeting point, bringing together critical-communications professionals, solution providers, regulatory officials and end users. The real beauty of this event is that it offers the perfect opportunity to reconnect with old friends, meet new industry peers, and engage in thought-provoking discussions directed toward a common goal: realizing progress in the critical-communications arena.

As technology continues to evolve, collaboration is essential to ensure these advancements are translated into more effective, reliable, and secure solutions for first responders and critical enterprises. A testament to this common goal is the strong participation in the Emerging Technologies and Critical Innovation 2025 Survey, in partnership with Omdia.

This level of engagement from vendors, operators, and end-users highlights a shared commitment to driving the next wave of technological enhancements in critical communications. These insights will play a key role in shaping the future critical-communications networks, and the key findings will be unpacked at IWCE 2025, where Omdia analysts will share the main survey results during a Lunch & Learn session that will be conducted on Tuesday, March 18. All badge types are welcome to attend this session.

And there’s still time to let your insights be heard. If you haven’t yet shared your responses in the Emerging Technologies and Critical Innovation 2025 Survey, I invite you to do so today. Your input will help shape the future of critical communications and ensure that the right technologies reach those who rely on them the most.

See you at IWCE 2025 for four days that promise to be packed with collaboration, learning, and networking!