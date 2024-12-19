2025 preview: Network slicing gets real

The 5G industry's long trip toward network slicing has not been pretty.

The 5G wave started with the non-standalone (NSA) flavor of the technology. 5G NSA essentially required a 4G core network to serve as an anchor for a new 5G radio access network (RAN).

But the "true" version of 5G is widely considered 5G standalone (SA), which eliminates the need for a 4G anchor network and supports technologies like Voice over 5G New Radio (VoNR) and network slicing. It has proven difficult to deploy, to say the least.

Even so, operators ranging from T-Mobile to BT are moving forward with standalone 5G networks. And that is finally paving the way for some operators in the US and elsewhere to dip their toes into the market for network slicing.

T-Mobile's view

"Network slicing involves creating customized, software-defined, virtual networks – or 'slices' – that are each logically separated and individually optimized to meet the specific needs of each application," T-Mobile told regulators at the end of 2023. "Within a slice, network functions are defined in software and customized to the use case supported by that slice. For example, network slicing allows providers to use a single 5G network to deliver high-intensity network resources to support a small number of robots on a factory floor, while at the same time delivering low-intensity network resources to a very large number of meter-reading sensors on a utility network."

T-Mobile's comments about network slicing arose amid a debate about whether the technology violated the spirit of Internet net neutrality. However, that debate is now moot given that incoming President Donald Trump's previous administration was uninterested in pursuing net neutrality regulations.

