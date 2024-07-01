AT&T FirstNet: Fred Scalera discusses Maui wildfire response, new marine deployable

Fred Scalera, director of program management and the Response Operations Group (ROG) for the FirstNet program at AT&T, talks about some of the challenges associated with providing communications to those responding to the Maui wildfires last year and highlights a new marine deployable vehicle.

Donny Jackson, Editor

November 29, 2024

9 Min View

Fred Scalera, director of program management and the Response Operations Group (ROG) for the FirstNet program at AT&T, talks about some of the challenges associated with providing communications to those responding to the Maui wildfires last year and highlights a new marine deployable vehicle. Scalera spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications editor Donny Jackson during the IWCE 2024 event in Orlando.

About the Author

Donny Jackson

Donny Jackson

Editor, Urgent Communications

Donny Jackson is director of content for Urgent Communications. Before joining UC in 2003, he covered telecommunications for four years as a freelance writer and as news editor for Telephony magazine. Prior to that, he worked for suburban newspapers in the Dallas area, serving as editor-in-chief for the Irving News and the Las Colinas Business News.

See more from Donny Jackson
