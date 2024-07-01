AT&T FirstNet: Fred Scalera discusses Maui wildfire response, new marine deployable
Fred Scalera, director of program management and the Response Operations Group (ROG) for the FirstNet program at AT&T, talks about some of the challenges associated with providing communications to those responding to the Maui wildfires last year and highlights a new marine deployable vehicle.
Donny Jackson, Editor
November 29, 2024
9 Min View
Fred Scalera, director of program management and the Response Operations Group (ROG) for the FirstNet program at AT&T, talks about some of the challenges associated with providing communications to those responding to the Maui wildfires last year and highlights a new marine deployable vehicle. Scalera spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications editor Donny Jackson during the IWCE 2024 event in Orlando.
