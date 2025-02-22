Following research reports last week that Salt Typhoon, the Chinese threat actor known for spying on communications networks, exploited a Cisco vulnerability to infiltrate major US telecommunications providers last fall — including T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon — the networking giant has confirmed the activity and offered details on two main attack vectors.

Cisco Talos researchers said the attack vectors included exploiting an older security vulnerability tracked as CVE-2018-0171; and using stolen log-in credentials to gain access to the infrastructure. The threat actor was able to maintain access to these compromised environments for extended periods of times, and, in one instance, for over three years, the researchers said, paving the way for configuration exfiltration, infrastructure pivoting, and configuration modification.

Though no new Cisco vulnerabilities have been discovered in the campaign, Cisco said it is also receiving reports that Salt Typhoon is abusing at least three other known Cisco vulnerabilities: CVE-2023-20198, CVE-2023-20273, and CVE-2024-20399. Users should patch these immediately.

