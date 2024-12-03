A note from the editor about recent changes

Dear Reader,

As someone much smarter than me famously said: The only constant is change.

Today marks another example of this truism being reinforced, as Urgent Communications continues to evolve. Informa Tech—the company behind Urgent Communications—has announced its combination with TechTarget’s technology websites and Industry Dive’s award-winning publications to create a new company: Informa TechTarget.

This move means our editorial footprint is expanding significantly. The combined Informa TechTarget newsroom features many of the most trusted publications in B2B media, over 300 world-class business journalists, and in-depth coverage across 30+ technology segments and 45+ industry verticals. In 2025 alone, we expect to produce over 60,000 stories that provide essential information for our readers across many markets.

For more information, you can read the company's press release and check out our combined portfolio of publications.

Meanwhile, you also may have noted some recent changes to Urgent Communications, namely a slightly altered name and a new look for our website. We are still in the process of migrating some of our older podcasts to the new website platform, but the key articles should be there.

If some article or podcast that you want is missing from the new website, please send me a note about it to my new e-mail address—[email protected] (although e-mails to my previous [email protected] address will still get to me)—and include “UC Website Update” in the subject line.

While there are a lot of things changing on the surface, Urgent Communications’ dedication to serving the critical-communications industry and the responders its serves will not waiver. This will remain a publication that end users, policy makers and other industry stakeholders can reference for trusted information about critical communications—from technological advancements to policy developments—during these exciting times.

Thank you for reading—and stay tuned for more vital coverage and resources as we continue to grow.

Donny Jackson

Editor, Urgent Communications