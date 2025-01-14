Hacking group 'Silk Typhoon' linked to US Treasury breach
The attack used a stolen remote support SaaS API key to exfiltrate data from workstations in the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Kristina Beek, Dark Reading
January 14, 2025
The Chinese threat actor group known as "Silk Typhoon" has been linked to the December 2024 hack on an agency that's part of the US Department of the Treasury.
In the breach, the threat actors were able to use a stolen Remote Support SaaS API key through third-party cybersecurity vendor BeyondTrust to steal data from workstations in the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Silk Typhoon, also known as Hafnium, is well known for hitting targets in education, healthcare, defense, and non-governmental organizations.
