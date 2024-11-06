Nokia: No evidence so far that hackers breached company data

Nokia is investigating an alleged cyberattack in which threat actors claim to have stolen sensitive internal data. However, the company says that so far there is no evidence that either its data or systems were affected by a breach.

Known threat actor IntelBroker on Tuesday posted what it claimed is Nokia’s online internal data — including SSH keys, source code, and internal credentials — putting it up for sale on the BreachForums cybercrime site for $20,000, according to a published report on HackRead.

The group claimed to have obtained the data through a breach of a third-party contractor linked to Nokia’s internal tool development, though no customer data seems to have been affected by the breach, according to the report.

“Nokia is aware of reports that an unauthorized actor has alleged to have gained access to certain third-party contractor data and possibly data of Nokia,” a Nokia spokesperson tells Dark Reading. “Nokia takes this allegation seriously and we are investigating.�”

However, at this time, the company’s investigation “has found no evidence that any of our systems or data being impacted,” though Nokia continues “to closely monitor the situation,” the spokesperson says.

Group Known for High-Profile Data Heists

Given that IntelBroker is a notorious threat actor that already has pulled off a series of high-profile data heists, the chance that Nokia eventually will find that its data has been stolen seems likely. The Serbian-based entity began operations in 2022 and is linked to data breaches that affected Apple, the US House of Representatives, Europol, General Electric, and DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency).

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.