Open-source security incidents aren't going away. The reliance on open-source software (OSS) increases year-over-year, with more than 95% of all software including open source in some capacity. From operating systems to critical libraries to Web applications and more, open-source software (OSS) plays a pivotal role in the current technology landscape. However, this widespread reliance introduces significant security risks. As the use of OSS continues to evolve, so does the importance of securing it. This responsibility falls not on individual hobbyist developers but on the companies and organizations that have the resources to dedicate engineers specifically to open source security. These organizations are the ones that benefit the most from open source and should be the ones who contribute the most back.

Essential Skills for Open-Source Security Developers

Securing open source is similar to securing closed source, but many of the skills required are of higher importance for open source, due to various factors. Open source is public and tends to have broader adoption than much closed-source software. A closed-source tool with a security vulnerability used by a handful of customers is going to have a very different impact than something like OpenSSH having a vulnerability, given its use on millions of servers worldwide.

I hope this doesn't come as a surprise, but the most important open-source skills to have are soft skills. Most software development time is spent doing things other than actually writing code. Here are a few key skills:

Great Communication

Public collaboration: Open source projects are inherently collaborative and involve contributors from around the globe. Effective communication ensures that security practices are understood and implemented correctly.

Preventing miscommunication: Many security bugs arise from misunderstandings. Clear documentation and open dialogues can prevent these issues from occurring.

Proactive approach: Keeping security at the forefront of daily tasks helps in early detection of potential vulnerabilities.

Continuous vigilance: A security-first mindset encourages constant evaluation of code for potential risks.

Responsibility: Treating open source projects with the same seriousness as closed source commercial projects ensures higher security standards.

Accountability: Developers who feel a sense of ownership are more likely to produce secure and reliable code.

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.