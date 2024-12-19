Thai police systems under fire from 'Yokai' backdoor

Unknown hackers are targeting individuals associated with Thailand's government, using a new and unwieldy backdoor dubbed "Yokai," potentially named after a type of ghost found in the video game Phasmophobia, or after spirits in Japanese folklore.

Researchers from Netskope recently came across two shortcut (LNK) files disguised as .pdf and .docx files, unsubtly named as if they pertained to official US government business with Thailand. The attack chain tied to these fake documents cleverly used legitimate Windows binaries to deliver the previously unknown backdoor, which appears to be a hastily developed program designed to run shell commands. It carries a risk of unintended system crashes, the researchers noted.

Ghost in the Machine: US-Themed Lures in Phishing Attack

From Thai, the lure documents translate to "United States Department of Justice.pdf" and “Urgently, United States authorities ask for international cooperation in criminal matters.docx." Specifically, they made reference to Woravit "Kim" Mektrakarn, a former factory owner in California tied to the disappearance and suspected murder of an employee in 1996. Mektrakarn was never apprehended and is believed to have fled to Bangkok.

"The lures also suggest they are addressed to the Thai police," notes Nikhil Hegde, senior engineer for Netskope. "Considering the capabilities of the backdoor, we can speculate that the attacker's motive was to get access to the systems of the Thai police."

Like any other phishing attack, opening either of these documents would cause a victim to download malware. But the path from A to B wasn't so jejune as that might suggest.

Abusing Legitimate Windows Utilities

To begin their attack chain, the attackers made use of "esentutl," a legitimate Windows command line tool used to manage Extensible Storage Engine (ESE) databases. Specifically, they abused its ability to access and write to alternate data streams (ADS).

In Windows' New Technology File System (NTFS), files commonly contain more than just their primary content — their main "stream." An image or text document, for example, will also come packed with metadata — even hidden data — which won't be visible in the normal listing of the file, because it is not so pertinent to users. An unscrutinized channel for appending hidden data to a seemingly harmless file, however, is a luxury to a cyberattacker.

