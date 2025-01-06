US soldier arrested in Verizon, AT&T hacks

Wagenius posted about hacking more than 15 telecom providers on the Telegram messaging service.

Kristina Beek, Dark Reading

January 6, 2025

A US Army soldier was reportedly arrested Dec. 20 in Texas and charged with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records.  

Cameron John Wagenius, 20, is suspected of leaking presidential call logs belonging to AT&T and Verizon under an online alias of "Kiberphant0m."

Wagenius was initially flagged as being involved in the Snowflake hacking campaign along with Connor Riley Moucka, also known as "Judische," who was arrested last October as part of the Snowflake account hacking.

