US soldier arrested in Verizon, AT&T hacks

A US Army soldier was reportedly arrested Dec. 20 in Texas and charged with two counts of unlawful transfer of confidential phone records.

Cameron John Wagenius, 20, is suspected of leaking presidential call logs belonging to AT&T and Verizon under an online alias of "Kiberphant0m."

Wagenius was initially flagged as being involved in the Snowflake hacking campaign along with Connor Riley Moucka, also known as "Judische," who was arrested last October as part of the Snowflake account hacking.

