First fully robotic double lung transplant performed in New York

A surgical team at NYU Langone Health has performed the world's first fully robotic double lung transplant.

Dr. Stephanie Chang led the procedure using the Da Vinci Xi robotic system, which carries out minimally invasive surgery to improve patient outcomes and recovery. The team used small incisions between the ribs and robotic assistance for lung removal, site preparation and implanting the new lungs.

The surgery was performed on Oct. 22 on Cheryl Mehrkar, a 57-year-old woman with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“I’m so grateful to the donor and their family for giving me another chance at life," said Mehrkar. “The team at NYU Langone Health centered my quality of life as a priority.”

This achievement builds upon NYU Langone's recent success with the nation's first fully robotic single lung transplant performed just last month, solidifying its global leadership in robotic transplant surgery.

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.