AT&T snaps up T-Mobile’s unwanted midband spectrum from UScellular

Mike Dano / Light Reading

November 8, 2024

1 Min Read
AT&T snaps up T-Mobile’s unwanted midband spectrum from UScellular

AT&T is taking its cut from the breakup of UScellular. The company on Thursday inked a deal to buy lowband 700MHz and midband 3.45GHz spectrum from UScellular in a deal worth $1.01 billion.

That transaction follows Verizon’s announcement last month that it would buy $1 billion worth of UScellular’s spectrum in the 850MHz and AWS spectrum bands. And that deal stems from T-Mobile’s announcement in May to purchase around 30% of UScellular spectrum holdings in bands ranging from 600MHz to 700MHz, AWS, 2.5GHz and 24GHz. T-Mobile is also buying all of UScellular’s customers and its retail stores in a deal worth $4.4 billion.

All three deals still require regulatory approvals.

“As with the other mobile network operators, we are confident that AT&T can put it [the spectrum] to productive use in communities throughout the US,” UScellular CEO Laurent Therivel said in a release.

UScellular has so far sold off roughly 70% of its spectrum holdings, apart of its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum holdings. It’s not clear whether any other buyers might emerge for those remaining spectrum licenses.

To read the complete article, visit Light Reading.

About the Author

Mike Dano / Light Reading

Mike Dano / Light Reading

See more from Mike Dano / Light Reading
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
911
California statewide deployment of NG911 ‘on hold’ pending project assessmentCalifornia statewide deployment of NG911 ‘on hold’ pending project assessment
byDonny Jackson
Nov 23, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Regulations
FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to depart agency after Trump inaugurationFCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to depart agency after Trump inauguration
byDonny Jackson
Nov 22, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
AT&T to discontinue NB-IoT, but T-Mobile and Verizon keep the faithAT&T to discontinue NB-IoT, but T-Mobile and Verizon keep the faith
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Software
Microsoft unveils resiliency, security enhancements following July global IT outageMicrosoft unveils resiliency, security enhancements following July global IT outage
byDavid Jones / Cybersecurity Dive
Nov 21, 2024
1 Min Read