The U.S. government has launched a new labeling program for wireless, interconnected smart products that could help consumers make more informed decisions about the cybersecurity of products, ranging from baby monitors to security systems.

The new system, launched after a public notice and input over the last 18 months, is called the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and is being administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Through the certification process, major electronics, appliance and consumer product manufacturers, as well as retailers and trade associations, could test products against established cybersecurity criteria from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology via compliance testing by accredited labs.

If they pass, products could be trademarked with a distinct Cyber Trust Mark shield logo.

The FCC last year announced the conditional approval of 11 companies as cybersecurity label administrators and the conditional selection of UL Solutions as the lead administrator.

The new labeling aims to address concerns about the rise of criminals remotely hacking into home security systems to unlock doors, or malicious attackers tapping into unsecured home cameras to illicitly record conversations.

The issue of cybersecurity in-home devices was highlighted last year when thousands of Wyze security camera customers could see in their company app photos and video footage from inside other people’s homes due to a caching problem from a third-party partner.

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.