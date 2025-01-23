$500B Stargate AI infrastructure project launched for future of technology$500B Stargate AI infrastructure project launched for future of technology

President Trump joined by leaders from Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAI during Tuesday’s announcement.

Liz Hughes, IoT World Today

January 23, 2025

1 Min Read

Alongside technology company leaders, President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a $500 billion AI infrastructure project, one he said is the largest in U.S. history.

Trump was joined by Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for the announcement of Stargate.

Stargate plans to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the U.S. with $100 billion invested immediately. The project, Trump said, is moving rapidly and will create more than 100,000 jobs. 

“It will ensure the future of technology,” Trump said during a White House press conference Tuesday night. “What we want to do is keep it in this country. China is a competitor and others are competitors. We want it to be in this country and we’re making it available. I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations because we have an emergency. We have to get this stuff built so they have to produce a lot of electricity, and we'll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily, at their own plants if they want.

“Its technology and artificial intelligence all made in the USA. Beginning immediately, Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI and this will include the construction of colossal data centers, very massive structures.”

To read the complete article, visit IoT World Today.

About the Author

Liz Hughes

Liz Hughes

IoT World Today

See more from Liz Hughes
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
LMR
L3Harris inks New York State Thruway Authority contract for P25 upgradeL3Harris inks New York State Thruway Authority contract for P25 upgrade
byDonny Jackson
Jan 24, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IoT
Cybersecurity Trust Mark coming for networked smart devicesCybersecurity Trust Mark coming for networked smart devices
byHeidi Vella
Jan 23, 2025
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Critical Infrastructure
Proposed HIPAA amendments will close healthcare security gapsProposed HIPAA amendments will close healthcare security gaps
Jan 23, 2025
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Critical Infrastructure
FCC proposes rules to expand 900 MHz broadband to 5x5 MHzFCC proposes rules to expand 900 MHz broadband to 5x5 MHz
byDonny Jackson
Jan 22, 2025
5 Min Read