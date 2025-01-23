Alongside technology company leaders, President Donald Trump has announced the launch of a $500 billion AI infrastructure project, one he said is the largest in U.S. history.

Trump was joined by Oracle executive chairman Larry Ellison, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for the announcement of Stargate.

Stargate plans to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure in the U.S. with $100 billion invested immediately. The project, Trump said, is moving rapidly and will create more than 100,000 jobs.

“It will ensure the future of technology,” Trump said during a White House press conference Tuesday night. “What we want to do is keep it in this country. China is a competitor and others are competitors. We want it to be in this country and we’re making it available. I’m going to help a lot through emergency declarations because we have an emergency. We have to get this stuff built so they have to produce a lot of electricity, and we'll make it possible for them to get that production done very easily, at their own plants if they want.

“Its technology and artificial intelligence all made in the USA. Beginning immediately, Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI and this will include the construction of colossal data centers, very massive structures.”

