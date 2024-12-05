Meta seeks up to 4 GW of new nuclear power to help meet AI, sustainability objectives

Meta wants nuclear energy developers to submit proposals for new generation capacity to help it “meet our AI innovation and sustainability objectives,” the company said Tuesday.

Its request for proposals seeks 1 GW to 4 GW of new nuclear capacity to be delivered beginning in the early 2030s from developers that can build multiple units to reduce per-unit costs, the company said. Initial proposals are due Feb. 7.

Meta expects the nuclear projects identified in the RFP process will support its broader data center portfolio, rather than serving specific locations, a Meta spokesperson told Utility Dive.

Dive Insight:

Meta is “taking an open approach with this RFP so we can partner with others across the industry to bring new nuclear energy to the grid,” it said in a Tuesday blog post.

The Facebook and Instagram parent is open to both large-scale and small modular reactor proposals and isn’t targeting a specific number of partners right now, the spokesperson said. The company is looking for companies capable of safely deploying new reactors on an accelerated timeline and working with Meta over the long term to operate the plants reliably and economically, they said.

Partners should have experience developing and building complex infrastructure projects, the spokesperson added.

