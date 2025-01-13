Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile take on California wildfires

As first responders continue to battle the wildfires in California, the nation's three major wireless carriers have launched initiatives to maintain wireless and satellite connectivity to residents and emergency service providers.

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Light Reading

January 13, 2025

1 Min Read
Source: Matthew Smith/Alamy Stock Photo

Since last Tuesday, the wildfires in Los Angeles have killed at least ten people, destroyed tens of thousand of acres and thousands of structures, and resulted in a damage and economic loss between $60 and $130 billion, according to CBS News.

As firefighters and first responders continue to battle the wildfires, the nation's three major wireless carriers have launched initiatives to provide residents with access to Wi-Fi and charging stations, deploy temporary mobile assets and prioritize connectivity to emergency responders.

Here's a look at each carrier's response to the wildfires:

Verizon

Verizon said the company is waiving domestic call/text/data usage incurred between January 9 to January 18 for prepaid and postpaid consumer and small business customers in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura Counties.

As of Sunday, the service provider said it had restored a majority of the sites impacted by the wildfires, windstorms and public safety power shutoffs. Verizon's crews are sending temporary mobile assets to support fire base camps and portable generators to address coverage gaps from commercial power loss. Verizon has over 550 mobile assets and about 300 satellite-based assets.

Residents can also access free charging and Wi-Fi at Verizon stores. A generator-powered mobile unit, the Wireless Emergency Communication Center (WECC), has been deployed to provide device charging, Wi-Fi and cellular access to connect with friends and family. Wi-Fi and charging stations are also available at American Red Cross Shelters.

In 2024, the Verizon Frontline emergency response team provided nearly 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to fire camps in 14 states to provide public safety agencies with voice and data services during wildfires.

To read the complete article, visit Light Reading.

About the Author

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Kelsey Kusterer Ziser

Light Reading

See more from Kelsey Kusterer Ziser
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
Litigation
Hytera pleads guilty to criminal conspiracy, must make ‘full restitution’ to Motorola SolutionsHytera pleads guilty to criminal conspiracy, must make ‘full restitution’ to Motorola Solutions
byDonny Jackson
Jan 15, 2025
5 Min Read
thumbnail
Cybersecurity
Hacking group 'Silk Typhoon' linked to US Treasury breachHacking group 'Silk Typhoon' linked to US Treasury breach
byKristina Beek
Jan 14, 2025
1 Min Read
thumbnail
AI & Analytics
Why public safety is turning toward AI and 5GWhy public safety is turning toward AI and 5G
Jan 13, 2025
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Litigation
Hytera Communications, U.S. government reach plea agreement in criminal-conspiracy caseHytera Communications, U.S. government reach plea agreement in criminal-conspiracy case
byDonny Jackson
Jan 13, 2025
2 Min Read