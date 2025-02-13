The FCC recently approved a groundbreaking partnership between T-Mobile and SpaceX's Starlink unit to provide coverage from space, extending wireless access to remote areas and eliminating "dead zones." This marks the first time the FCC has authorized a satellite operator to collaborate with a wireless carrier to offer coverage on flexible-use spectrum bands.

This development highlights the growing need for advanced solutions to overcome connectivity gaps in rural and underserved areas.

Michiel Lotter, CEO of Nextivity--a company that designs and manufactures products that improve cellular coverage and public-safety technology--discusses addressing connectivity challenges in remote areas.

How has awareness evolved around rural connectivity and to what extent is technology evolving in tandem?

Rural connectivity, both in terms of broadband access and critical communication needs, has evolved from a "best effort" discussion to a "must-have" discussion. There is a growing sense of urgency around critical communications, and in response, new technologies are emerging and ready for adoption.

The explosive growth in FirstNet devices and the increased awareness of the importance of quick and comprehensive responses to emergency situations are driving new capabilities. The new technologies are enabling first responders to stay connected, even when operating in rural environments. The investment in these solutions by public and private-sector response teams is a testament to the "must-have" nature of rural connectivity.

Technologies such as satellite-based broadband access, direct-to-cell satellite service and high-power user equipment (HPUE) modems are evolving to quickly fill the critical gap in rural connectivity. Being connected in all conditions, such as the raging wildfires in California, flooding across the Midwest, or other extreme weather events, is essential.

