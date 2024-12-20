FCC gives 4.9 GHz incumbents a June 9 deadline to provide licensing data

Incumbent public-safety licensees operating on 4.9 GHz spectrum need to provide “granular licensing data” about their usage of the airwaves by June 9 to protect the operation of their existing systems in the band, according to guidelines from the FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau (PSHSB).

Released on Dec. 9, the PSHSB 4.9 GHz incumbent guidelines were established in the wake of FCC commissioners approving the Seventh Report and Order about the 4.9 GHz band, which has been the focus of considerable debate in recent years. The document outlines a three-step process for 4.9 GHz licensees to follow, which will result in eliminating their existing licenses and establishing a new spectrum license.

“Incumbent licensees in the 4.9 GHz band currently holding an active license under the radio service code PA must file granular licensing data via the four-step process described in detail below,” the PSHSB guidelines state. “Incumbents may begin filing on December 9, 2024 but must file no later than June 9, 2025.

“In sum, incumbent licensees must review operations under their active licenses (radio service code PA) and use the Universal Licensing System (ULS) to create new licenses (with granular data) in newly-created radio service codes PB (public safety licensees performing base/mobile, mobile-only or temporary fixed operations) and PF (public safety licensees operating fixed links).”

Collecting this granular licensing data from incumbent licensees of 4.9 GHz spectrum—information that must be filed by June 9—is a process approved by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to the PSHSB document. In addition, operations in the 4.9 GHz band remain “subject to an ongoing licensing freeze,” the guidelines state.

Initially, licensees providing data “must confirm and ensure that the active PA license(s) accurately represent the licensee’s actual operations” and are prohibited from modifying their active PA licenses. Then, the licensee must request a new license, either using the PB (public safety licensees performing base/mobile, mobile-only or temporary fixed operations) and PF (public safety licensees operating fixed links) service code.

Incumbents seeking a PB license must provide the necessary information in a request through the Universal Licensing System (ULS) that reflects “existing authorized use of the 4.9 GHz band as of the filing date for the PB license,” according to the PSHSB guidelines. Incumbent licensees need to follow a similar procedure to request a new PF license.

After a new PB or PF license is granted and system operations have been transitioned, the existing PA license will be canceled, according to the PSHSB.

“Upon transitioning all operations on PA licenses to new PB and PF licenses, the licensee should cancel all PA licenses,” the bureau’s 4.9 GHz guidelines state. “The Bureaus will automatically cancel any remaining PA licenses after June 9, 2025, without the need for further action.”