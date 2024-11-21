Microsoft unveils resiliency, security enhancements following July global IT outage

Microsoft unveiled the Windows Resiliency Initiative Tuesday, which follows the July global IT outage linked to a faulty CrowdStrike software update, according to a blog post from David Weston, VP of enterprise and OS security at Microsoft. The effort is intended to advance the company’s prior efforts to overhaul its security culture.

David Jones / Cybersecurity Dive

November 21, 2024

1 Min Read

“We are committed to ensuring that Windows remains the most reliable and resilient open platform for our customers,” Weston said in the blog. 

Microsoft will allow IT administrators to make changes to Windows Update on PCs, even if the machines are unable to boot up. Administrators will not require physical access to the machines to make the necessary changes. 

The service will be available to the Windows Insider Program community starting in early 2025.

Microsoft also plans to use safe deployment practices with endpoint security partners to make sure security upgrades are gradual and monitored. The goal is to minimize any negative results from rollouts. 

Microsoft is enabling new capabilities for developers to allow the development of security products outside of kernel mode. For example, anti-virus solutions will be able to run in user mode in the same way apps are run. These changes will be in preview starting in July 2025. 

To read the complete article, visit Cybersecurity Dive.

About the Author

