FirstNet Authority CTO Jeff Bratcher and Dereck Orr–division chief for the Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) division at NIST’s Communication Technology Laboratory–talk about topics and demonstrations that will be showcased during the upcoming 5×5: The Public Safety Innovation Summit 2024. Scheduled for June 25-27 in Chicago, 5×5 will include sessions and demonstrations that are designed to inform end users, policymakers and solutions developers about existing public-safey broadband communications, as well the roadmaps for technologies that may be available in 5-10 years.

Those wishing to learn more about 5×5 and possibly attend can get more information about the event and register at https://firstnet.gov/newsroom/events/5×5-public-safety-innovation-summit-2024.