Trump names Brendan Carr as next FCC chairman

Nov 19, 2024

Google, NLC issue AI guide for city leaders

Nov 17, 2024

With new leadership, NextNav and Anterix boast of 900MHz momentum

Nov 17, 2024

ZeroEyes earns key DHS designation, reducing legal liability for customers

Nov 16, 2024
thumbnail
Regulations

Republican FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr will become the next chairman of the agency after Donald Trump is inaugurated as president in January, the president-elect announced on Sunday.

Nov 19, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Public Safety
Nov 16, 2024

Tower & Site
Nov 14, 2024

Regulations
Nov 19, 2024
|
4 Min Read
byDonny Jackson
Tracking, Monitoring & Control
Nov 17, 2024
|
2 Min Read
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Tower & Site
Nov 14, 2024
|
4 Min Read
byDonny Jackson
Lynk logo
Satellite Direct to Device
Nov 11, 2024
|
4 Min Read
LMR licensing activity growing in business-industrial sector, FCC data indicates
LMR
Nov 6, 2024
|
2 Min Read
byDonny Jackson
Chinese military unit infiltrated Motorola Solutions computers in 2017, U.S. government claims
LMR
Oct 29, 2024
|
8 Min Read
byDonny Jackson
T-Mobile relinquishes mmWave spectrum ‘not feasible’ to deploy
Broadband
Oct 22, 2024
|
3 Min Read
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Telecom glory days are over – bad news for Nokia, worse for Ericsson
Broadband
Oct 21, 2024
|
3 Min Read
by Iain Morris / Light Reading
The outlook for private wireless remains mixed
Broadband
Oct 17, 2024
|
3 Min Read
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Deutsche Telekom boss is wrong about 5G
Broadband
Oct 15, 2024
|
3 Min Read
by Iain Morris / Light Reading
Picture of Dean Prochaska / FirstNet Authority
Dean Prochaska / FirstNet Authority
Public Safety
September 3GPP Plenary: 6G officially begins, Release 19 on track
Oct 15, 2024
|
10 Min Read
Picture of Dean Prochaska
Dean Prochaska

Senior Director of Standards

Public Safety
Latest 3GPP standards-development work includes new classes of HPUE, progress on mission-critical services
Apr 22, 2024
|
8 Min Read
Picture of Richard (Dick) Mirgon
Richard (Dick) Mirgon

Public-safety Consultant

Public Safety
Is LMR the best solution for first responders? Should 4.9 GHz license go to the FirstNet Authority?
Mar 24, 2024
|
8 Min Read
Picture of Caroline Hicks
Caroline Hicks

Informa Tech

Enterprise
Countdown to IWCE 2024: Your Last-Minute Guide
Mar 20, 2024
|
2 Min Read
Picture of Ed Parkinson
Ed Parkinson

Former CEO of the FirstNet Authority

Public Safety
FirstNet Authority reauthorization needed as public-safety-driven network evolution proceeds
Mar 16, 2024
|
4 Min Read
Picture of IWCE Team
IWCE Team
Critical Infrastructure
Things to know about IWCE: What attendees are saying
Mar 6, 2024
|
3 Min Read
AI & Analytics
The National League of Cities and Google announced on Wednesday a report on how local governments can leverage artificial intelligence-driven technologies — and mitigate the risks they present.

Nov 17, 2024
|
1 Min Read
Nov 17, 2024
|
2 Min Read
IoTHow ambient IoT and generative AI can make products talk
Nov 16, 2024
|
2 Min Read
Critical InfrastructureTrump 2.0 may mean fewer cybersecurity regs, shift in threats
Nov 16, 2024
|
3 Min Read
Regulations
Nov 19, 2024

AI & Analytics
Nov 17, 2024

Tracking, Monitoring & Control
Nov 17, 2024

Regulations
Nov 19, 2024

Critical Infrastructure
Nov 16, 2024

Drones & Robots
Nov 15, 2024

Public Safety
Nov 16, 2024

Critical Infrastructure
Nov 16, 2024

Drones & Robots
Nov 15, 2024

AI & Analytics
Nov 17, 2024

IoT
Nov 16, 2024

Drones & Robots
Nov 15, 2024

Cybersecurity
Nov 15, 2024