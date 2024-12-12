FCC proposes new cybersecurity rules for telecoms

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel recommended "urgent action" to safeguard the nation's communications systems from real and present cybersecurity threats.

Jennifer Lawinski / Dark Reading

December 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Source: Asharkyu via Shutterstock

In the wake of recent cyberattacks against US communications companies by foreign actors, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed new cybersecurity rules on how telecommunication companies should secure their networks. 

"The cybersecurity of our nation's communications critical infrastructure is essential to promoting national security, public safety, and economic security,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a statement last week. "As technology continues to advance, so does the capabilities of adversaries, which means the U.S. must adapt and reinforce our defenses." 

Under the proposed requirements, which has been shared as a Declaratory Ruling with the other members of the commission, telecommunications carriers would need to secure their networks from unlawful access or interception of communications and to submit annual certifications to FCC confirming that they have created, updated, and implemented a cybersecurity risk management plan to fortify their defenses against future attacks. The proposal focuses on a "modern framework to help companies secure their networks," Rosenworcel said.

"The FCC is creating a forcing function to prioritize risk management and cybersecurity, which will also drive modernization in a lot of useful ways," said Trey Ford, chief information security officer at Bugcrowd, in an emailed statement. "The FCC will appreciate the challenges that Corporate Directors and the SEC have been wrestling with - how inventory, score, and treat cyber risks - and the challenges in communicating what needs done, when, and how."

The Chinese-state sponsored hacker group Salt Typhoon hit several Internet service provider networks in the US earlier this year, compromising targets at organizations including Verizon, AT&T, and Lumen. The carriers have not yet successfully evicted the attackers from their networks, and the intelligence community is still trying to determine the scope and impact of the attacks.

To read the complete article, visit Dark Reading.

About the Author

Jennifer Lawinski / Dark Reading

Jennifer Lawinski / Dark Reading

See more from Jennifer Lawinski / Dark Reading
Subscribe to receive Urgent Communications Newsletters
Catch up on the latest tech, media, and telecoms news from across the critical communications community
Sign Me Up

Recent

thumbnail
Drones & Robots
Nokia, Motorola Solutions team to launch AI-enhanced, automated ‘drone-in-a-box’ integrationNokia, Motorola Solutions team to launch AI-enhanced, automated ‘drone-in-a-box’ integration
byDonny Jackson
Dec 12, 2024
4 Min Read
thumbnail
Applications
Governments, telcos ward off China's hacking TyphoonsGovernments, telcos ward off China's hacking Typhoons
byRobert Lemos / Dark Reading
Dec 12, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Cybersecurity
Is Salt Typhoon a material threat to telecom?Is Salt Typhoon a material threat to telecom?
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Dec 12, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
Satellite Direct to Device
T-Mobile's direct-to-cell satellite constellation is ready to goT-Mobile's direct-to-cell satellite constellation is ready to go
byMike Dano / Light Reading
Dec 11, 2024
2 Min Read