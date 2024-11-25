C-V2X, with 5G specs, takes another step forward in the US

The FCC this week issued another set of rules aimed at governing 5G-based communications among vehicles, stop lights and other transportation elements.

The agency's move essentially creates another building block that regulators and the US auto industry can use to potentially create safer roadways via wireless communications.

But the FCC's rules also arrive as autonomous driving – without full-blown C-V2X technology – gains steam. For example, Alphabet's Waymo recently expanded its self-driving taxi service to several more major US cities. And Tesla has promised similar services in the years to come.