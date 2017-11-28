IoT Data & AI Summit 2017

November 28th - 29th, 2017 • Palo Alto, CA





The IoT Data & AI Summit, taking place November 28 – 29 in Silicon Valley, is the only dedicated event to bringing the value of Artificial Intelligence and IoT together!



Network with a targeted audience to make high quality, relevant connections, and join technical and strategic sessions exploring the massive potential of AI within IoT.



You will dig into strategic deployments of AI, the creation and education of AI, and its use within enterprise, industrial, and consumer markets, as well as how to develop secure AIs to protect the IoT.



This event is for those interested in creating a successful data analytics strategy for their company, including CIOs & CTOs, engineers, development teams, data scientists, business analysts, and AI specialists, along with top solution providers to take IoT implementation to the next level.