Urgent Communications
Home > Events > conference > IoT Data & AI Summit 2017

Events

RSS

IoT Data & AI Summit 2017

November 28th - 29th, 2017 • Palo Alto, CA
+ to calendar



The IoT Data & AI Summit, taking place November 28 – 29 in Silicon Valley, is the only dedicated event to bringing the value of Artificial Intelligence and IoT together! 

Network with a targeted audience to make high quality, relevant connections, and join technical and strategic sessions exploring the massive potential of AI within IoT.

You will dig into strategic deployments of AI, the creation and education of AI, and its use within enterprise, industrial, and consumer markets, as well as how to develop secure AIs to protect the IoT.

This event is for those interested in creating a successful data analytics strategy for their company, including CIOs & CTOs, engineers, development teams, data scientists, business analysts, and AI specialists, along with top solution providers to take IoT implementation to the next level. 

Learn More!

Location Details

Javascript is required to view this map.
Crowne Plaza


Palo Alto, California
United States

Are You Registered for IoT Data & AI Summit 2017?

Learn More!

Discuss this Event 0

Post new comment
or register to use your Urgent Communications ID
Upcoming Events
RSS
View All Events

Event Submission

To submit an event for inclusion
in IWCE's Urgent Communications'
calendar of events:

E-mail Stacey Orlick at stacey.orlick@penton.com.

Alternatively, you can mail a brochure or other event information to:

IWCE's Urgent Communications
6190 Powers Ferry Rd. Suite 320
Atlanta, GA 30339

Event Promotion

To discuss enhanced event listings or additional promotional opportunities:

E-mail Stephanie McCall at stephanie.mccall@penton.com or call her at 913-981-6146.

UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×