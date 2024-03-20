With less than one week left until the grand opening of IWCE 2024, it’s time to gear up for an unforgettable experience at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. As excitement builds, here’s a quick rundown of everything you need to know before the show kicks off:

When and Where: Mark your calendars for March 25-28 as IWCE takes center stage at the Orange County Convention Center, West Building. Join more than 5,000 critical-communications professionals for an immersive event filled with innovation, networking, and insights.

Venue Layout: Get ready to navigate the exhibition halls in Halls D & E, where 350+ sponsors and exhibitors will showcase the latest products and solutions. The conference sessions are just a short walk away from the expo floor, conveniently located off the main concourse.

Key Dates and Times: Registration and badge pickup begin on Monday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m., followed by the opening of the exhibition hall on Wednesday, March 27, and Thursday, March 28. Dive into conference sessions starting Monday, with keynote sessions highlighting Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Don’t miss out on special networking events like Tuesday afternoon’s “Drinks, Bites & Insights” and Wednesday’s “Havana Nights” networking reception.

Registration: There’s still time to register! If you don’t have time beforehand, we can take care of your registration on site when you arrive. If you want to book in advance, use code URGENT20 at checkout for a 20% discount—a limited-time offer you don’t want to miss!

Conference Highlights: Explore revamped conference tracks tailored to specific industries—for example, transportation, utilities and public safety—and technological topics like AI, P25 and NG911. Engage in interactive panel discussions, power sessions, and special showcases throughout the four-day event.

Special Features: Indulge in “Lunch & Learn” sessions, keynote addresses, and networking opportunities galore. Plus, enjoy complimentary lunch daily during the conference—a small token of our appreciation for your attendance, if you’re attending the conference sessions.

Exciting Updates: Prepare to be dazzled by more than 40 new sponsors and exhibitors, alongside keynote speakers Commissioner Anna M. Gomez of the FCC and Nitin Natarajan from CISA.

Last-Minute Preparations: With just one week to go, finalize your plans, pack your bags, and get ready for an unparalleled gathering of critical-communications professionals. Whether you’re interested in 911 & Alerts, First Responder Communications, Transportation, or any other track, IWCE 2024 promises insights and opportunities for all.

We’re Ready, Are You?: Join us in Orlando for a transformative experience that promises to shape the future of connectivity. With less than one week to go, the countdown is on—see you at IWCE 2024!

Caroline Hicks is Senior Director, Government Portfolio – which includes IWCE – at Informa Tech.