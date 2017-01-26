Suwanee, GA—KENWOOD radios and technical expertise have been integral to the success of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program for over ten years and now, JVCKENWOOD and ARISS jointly announce a new fundraising initiative to expand ARISS youth education programs designed to interest young people in amateur radio in order to expand their engagement with STEM education.

“JVCKENWOOD is proud of the work we’ve done in supporting the ARISS program and honored to play a part in ARISS’ new initiative to enable more students in elementary and middle school to engage with the space program through communicating with ISS astronauts. Their fund-raising campaign will go a long way towards developing a generation of youth who will pursue careers in engineering, science and math. We believe that the work ARISS does ignites a passion for STEM education, promotes greater understanding among nations and sparks the interest in young people in technology and space exploration,” said Phil Parton, National Sales Manager, Amateur Radio, JVCKENWOOD USA Corp.

Tax deductible donations for the youth education program can be made on line at amsat.org by selecting the “ARISS Donate” button. Donations can be accepted by mail at AMSAT-NA, Attn: ARISS Donation, 10605 Concord St #304, Kensington, MD 20895. Donors of $100 or more will receive a collectible ARISS Challenge coin.

ARISS is supported by NASA and amateur radio groups such as ARRL in the U.S. and similar organizations in Russia, Canada, Japan and Europe and elsewhere in the world. ARISS designs and promotes educational opportunities designed to inspire students worldwide to pursue STEM education through amateur radio communications opportunities with the ISS on-orbit crew. A KENWOOD TM-D710GA will be onboard during an upcoming ISS mission.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation manufactures analog and digital two-way radios, including P25 compliant and NEXEDGE® radios that use the NXDN® protocol. KENWOOD products provide complete turnkey system solutions for the utility, public safety, government, education, healthcare, and business and industrial markets. For detailed information, visit us at www.kenwood.com/usa or call JVCKENWOOD USA at 1-800-950-5005.