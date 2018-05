Jani Lyrintzis, vice president and general manager at Bittium, highlights the wireless-engineering services that his company brings to the Internet of Things (IoT) space, including work as a partner for Verizon's ThingSpace. Lyrintzis also talks about development of a next-generation public-safety device that could be announced later this year.

Lyrintzis spoke with IWCE's Urgent Communications Editor Donny Jackson during the IoT World 2018 in Santa Clara, Calif.