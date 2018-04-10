Urgent Communications
Home > Advanced Polls > What are the most important issues when it comes to connecting the Internet with First Responders?

What are the most important issues when it comes to connecting the Internet with First Responders?

IWCE has launched a new, one-day event to take a look into the vast array of the Internet of Life Saving Things. Taking place May 14th in Santa Clara, CA, IWCE's IoT Saving Lives will be co-located with IoT World. In honor of IoT Day, we've put together this quick poll to get your thoughts on the challenges this emerging technology will face. 

Discuss this poll 2

Anonymous
on Apr 10, 2018

It is essential that we have the ability to share confidential information, but at the same time, be sure it is only delivered to or "seen" by the intended recipients.

Anonymous
on Apr 10, 2018

Reliability otta be the most important issue, but we all know that a significant cyber security event would undermine the system in the eyes of the users so badly that it might never be trusted again

Post new comment

Connect With Us
Commentaries and Blogs
Even in its first year, FirstNet-AT&T partnership has a significant impact on public-safety communications
by Donny Jackson
Posted 2 weeks ago
in Urgent Matters
In-building mapping: What’s really needed for emergency response?
Posted 6 weeks ago
in View from the Top
Let’s not just change 911—let’s revolutionize it
Posted 8 weeks ago
in View from the Top
UrgentComm.com
IWCE's Urgent Communications Related Sites

Copyright © 2018 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×