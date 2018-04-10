What are the most important issues when it comes to connecting the Internet with First Responders?

IWCE has launched a new, one-day event to take a look into the vast array of the Internet of Life Saving Things. Taking place May 14th in Santa Clara, CA, IWCE's IoT Saving Lives will be co-located with IoT World. In honor of IoT Day, we've put together this quick poll to get your thoughts on the challenges this emerging technology will face.
Discuss this poll 2
It is essential that we have the ability to share confidential information, but at the same time, be sure it is only delivered to or "seen" by the intended recipients.
Reliability otta be the most important issue, but we all know that a significant cyber security event would undermine the system in the eyes of the users so badly that it might never be trusted again
Post new comment