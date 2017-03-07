Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations

CIA hoarded iPhone and Android exploits, leaked documents reveal

The night Zombie smartphones took down 911 (subscription required)

New bill would push for cybersecurity improvements at 911 call centers

Threats converge: IoT meets ransomware

Mayors worry looming federal cuts to deal a heavy blow to city budgets

How Uber uses ‘Greyball’ software tool to deceive authorities worldwide

FCC’s 600 MHz incentive auction set for assignment phase, end nears

FirstNet’s message to tech: First responders could be the next big market

FirstNet contract could be an ‘issue’ for AT&T-Time Warner deal, Rivada Networks’ Ganley says

The embarrassing reason behind Amazon’s huge cloud-computing outage

Amazon’s cloud service and the $150 million typo

White House wants spy law renewed. Congress has other ideas

Trump team is floating cybersecurity executive order to industry

House Democrats want reluctant FCC’s help to repel cyberattacks

AT&T senior vice president of IoT discusses the importance of security

The Internet of Things needs standardization—here’s why

Shoddy U.S. cyber deterrence policy emboldens adversaries, lawmakers say

How long can border agents keep your e-mail password?

New bill would expand DHS cyber aid to state and local governments

State, local officials question open-data directives under Trump

Internet-connected teddy bears don’t keep secrets

FirstNet’s March Madness

 

Briefing Room   
News announcements from our industry

FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny: FCC should not leave broadband privacy rules to the FTC

FCC announces tentative agenda for March 23 open meeting

FTC: Online businesses could do more to protect their reputations and prevent consumers from phishing schemes

Rivada Networks adds to patent portfolio in U.S., Mexico and Australia

xG Technology announces additional $1.6 million payment on debt from the acquisition of Visilink

Federal Engineering to present at IWCE 2017

 