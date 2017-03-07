Web Roundup
Items from other news organizations
CIA hoarded iPhone and Android exploits, leaked documents reveal
The night Zombie smartphones took down 911 (subscription required)
New bill would push for cybersecurity improvements at 911 call centers
Threats converge: IoT meets ransomware
Mayors worry looming federal cuts to deal a heavy blow to city budgets
How Uber uses ‘Greyball’ software tool to deceive authorities worldwide
FCC’s 600 MHz incentive auction set for assignment phase, end nears
FirstNet’s message to tech: First responders could be the next big market
FirstNet contract could be an ‘issue’ for AT&T-Time Warner deal, Rivada Networks’ Ganley says
The embarrassing reason behind Amazon’s huge cloud-computing outage
Amazon’s cloud service and the $150 million typo
White House wants spy law renewed. Congress has other ideas
Trump team is floating cybersecurity executive order to industry
House Democrats want reluctant FCC’s help to repel cyberattacks
AT&T senior vice president of IoT discusses the importance of security
The Internet of Things needs standardization—here’s why
Shoddy U.S. cyber deterrence policy emboldens adversaries, lawmakers say
How long can border agents keep your e-mail password?
New bill would expand DHS cyber aid to state and local governments
State, local officials question open-data directives under Trump
Internet-connected teddy bears don’t keep secrets
Briefing Room
News announcements from our industry
FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny: FCC should not leave broadband privacy rules to the FTC
FCC announces tentative agenda for March 23 open meeting
FTC: Online businesses could do more to protect their reputations and prevent consumers from phishing schemes
Rivada Networks adds to patent portfolio in U.S., Mexico and Australia
xG Technology announces additional $1.6 million payment on debt from the acquisition of Visilink
Federal Engineering to present at IWCE 2017