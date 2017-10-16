Urgent Communications
Smart Cities Summit 2017

October 16th - 17th, 2017 • Chicago, IL
Smart Cities Summit is back. Join us, and put your ideas into action.

Now in its second year, the show returns to continue conversations with the country’s smart city elite including Mayors, City CIOs and CTOs, technology providers, startups and investors to concentrate on the next stage of urban development.

This year, join a bigger audience with access to even better content. Attend to address your needs and the trends impacting key verticals like energy, utilities, transportation and government regulation. 

Go to site to learn more about the agenda, speakers, and networking features planned: Smart Cities Summit – Conference & Expo

McCormick Place


Chicago, Illinois
United States

