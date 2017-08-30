



Wednesday, August 30 • 2 pm ET



Moderator: Brad Barber, Director of Operations, Federal Engineering

Panelists:

Bill Fredrickson, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Critical Communications, Leonardo

Martin Edwards, Head of Product Management, Hytera

Lyndon Zielke, Product Marketing Manager, Cobham AvComm



Beyond public safety, other LMR protocols such as NXDN, DMR and TETRA are in flux. Hear a great primer for the management of a CIO staff who may not be as well versed on narrowband and broadband as they are on IT technologies. Starting with the pros and cons of narrowband offerings, review NXDN, TETRA and DMR, and how they will adapt in this new IP-based world.